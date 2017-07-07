Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Amnesty: Rwanda polls marred by chilling ‘climate of fear’ – Washington Post

Posted on Jul 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Washington Post

Amnesty: Rwanda polls marred by chilling 'climate of fear'
Washington Post
KAMPALA, Uganda — Rwanda's presidential election next month will be held under “a climate of fear” following two decades of often deadly attacks on political opponents, journalists and rights activists, Amnesty International charged Friday, calling
Rwanda: Decades of attacks, repression and killings set the scene for next month's electionReliefWeb
Rwanda elections: Kagame tells Western diplomats to shut upNew Zimbabwe.com

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.