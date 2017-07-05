Amos Chanda in Court Today in HH Contempt Case – Zambia Reports
|
Zambia Reports
|
Amos Chanda in Court Today in HH Contempt Case
Zambia Reports
The case in which incarcerated UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has sued State House press aide Amos Chanda and Daily Nation proprietor comes up today in the Lusaka Magistrate Court. It is not yet clear if the state will obey the order to avail the …
