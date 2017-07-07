Amosun, Abike Dabiri’s children to wed Saturday
Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun and Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs, will soon become in-laws. Their children, Ayomide Amosun and Oladipo Dabiri will be getting married on Saturday, July 8 in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital. Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and state governors are expected to attend […]
