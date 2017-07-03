[Updated] NUC upgrades Moshood Abiola Poly to University of Science, Technology – The Punch

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

[Updated] NUC upgrades Moshood Abiola Poly to University of Science, Technology
The National Universities Commission on Monday gave a recognition letter to an Ogun State Government delegation, granting the approval for the upgrading of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, to Moshood Abiola University of Science and …
UPDATED: NUC approves conversion of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to University of TechnologyPremium Times
NUC Upgrades MAPOLY To University Of Science, TechnologyCHANNELS TELEVISION
NUC approves Moshood Abiola UniversityThe Nation Newspaper
The Eagle Online –The Streetjournal –The Whistler
all 9 news articles »

