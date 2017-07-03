[Updated] NUC upgrades Moshood Abiola Poly to University of Science, Technology – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
[Updated] NUC upgrades Moshood Abiola Poly to University of Science, Technology
The Punch
The National Universities Commission on Monday gave a recognition letter to an Ogun State Government delegation, granting the approval for the upgrading of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, to Moshood Abiola University of Science and …
UPDATED: NUC approves conversion of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic to University of Technology
NUC Upgrades MAPOLY To University Of Science, Technology
NUC approves Moshood Abiola University
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!