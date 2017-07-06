Amuwo aggrieved aspirants insist on primary or real consensus candidate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

15 All Progressives Congress, APC, chairmanship aspirants in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government area, yesterday, insisted on conducting credible primary among all aspirants claiming that the consensus candidate allegedly sent to Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, for validation by the party was “imposed” on the people.

They, therefore, called on the APC chieftain Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene or else the party will lose in the forthcoming council poll later this month.

One of the aspirants, Otunba Adebanjo Ayeni onbehalf of other aggrieved aspirants told newsmen at party’s secretariat in Amuwo, maintained that the chairmanship candidate, Oluseyi Valentine Ibramoh was being imposed on the people by the former council chairman Ayodele Adewale so as to achieve his third term agenda of continuity in office.

“We have written series of petitions to leaders of APC in the state and Asiwaju Tinubu and all held meetings with Ajomole the party chairman but uptil now nothing has been done to do the right thing.

“That is why we are appealing and calling on our Tiunbu to look into the matter as a matter of urgency, because the candidate is not the choice of the people, they should allow us to have primary so that popular candidate can emerge for the victory of APC in Amuwo-Odofin.”

It will be recalled that earlier, precisely last week Thursday, the group organized a protest rally across the council area over what they called “unacceptable imposition” of consensus chairmanship candidate.

Also, reconciliatory efforts by APC leaders of the Lagos State Chapter to resolve the lingering crisis as a result of the controversial primaries election for the forthcoming council polls hit the rock as aggrieved parties insisted on justice to be done.

The post Amuwo aggrieved aspirants insist on primary or real consensus candidate appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

