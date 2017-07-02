Anambra: 4 mistakes made by Nnamdi Kanu

By Igbonekwu Ogazimora In the case of Anambra elections, Nnamdi Kanu’s first mistake was that he did not consider the usually consensual approach of the Igbo in taking decisions. Secondly, whereas it could be said that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is hundred per cent Igbo, it is not likely that every Igbo is IPOB, and on that ground, it is a wonder how he would realise his total boycott drive when he has failed to consider the views of others on the road to decision. Thirdly, his speaking at all times, and in all manners, added with repudiating the rules of war (good generals do not open too many fronts at a time), he has endangered his project, which though is not even improper.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

