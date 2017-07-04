Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anambra Commissioner of Police orders withdrawal of personnel attached to individuals

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Baba Umar, has ordered all Divisional Police Officers (DPO) in the state to immediately recall all police officers attached to rich individuals as personal security. Umar, who resumed duty in Anambra a week ago, said the reason for the order was to ensure that there were enough policemen to […]

Anambra Commissioner of Police orders withdrawal of personnel attached to individuals

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.