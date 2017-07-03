Anambra govt. to preserve farm produce to boost food security – Deputy Governor

The Anambra Government says it will boost the country’s food security via the preservation of farm produce.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, said this in Awka on Monday at the demonstration ceremony of drying equipment for preserving agricultural produce.

“Anambra is on the agricultural map of the country as a result of the thoughtfulness and willingness of Gov. Willie Obiano to develop the state for the good of all citizens.

“We are developing our rural economy and agriculture; that is why all hands must be on the deck as to take the state to an enviable height,” he said.

Okeke, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Agriculture, Mr Moke Egbuekwe, said that the Obiano-administration placed high premium on the development of rural economy.

He said that was why it embarked on massive road constructions across the state to open up the rural areas.

In his remark, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Solo Chukwulobelu, urged the citizens to key into the state government’s programmes aimed at enhancing the state’s development.

“I call on all to participate in these laudable programmes, as this administration will always embark on programmes that will enhance our agricultural potential,” he said.

Mr Olu Aiyegbusi, a resource person who spoke on the topic, “Agriculture Value Chain: Minimising Post-Harvest Losses”, said that Nigerians could feed themselves and still export agricultural produce, if the nation initiated and implemented good policies.

“This country can be self-sufficient in food production, hence the need for us to learn pre-treatment and drying techniques for our foodstuffs.

“For enhanced productivity, our people have to minimize waste; through that we will be able to bring down the rising cost of goods,” he said.

