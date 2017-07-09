Anambra guber: I have what it takes to make a difference, says Nwike, APC aspirant

A gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra State, Bufo Nwike has said that he has the Midas touch to make a difference in the state if given the party ticket to contest the November election.

The Ogbunike, Oyi Local Government-born medical doctor, told journalists in Lagos that, if his party chooses the best aspirant as its candidate for the contest, the November election is as good as won, asserting that, “I stand a good chance of picking the ticket going by the quality of my programmes.”

According to the Dublin, Ireland-based medical practitioner, “my source of income can be verified and certified as genuine,” stating that the leadership of the party will not make the mistake of picking any contestant whose sources of income are questionable.

“Without sounding immodest, I can tell you that my chances of being the party’s choice are very bright. I believe the leadership of our great party would look at the programmes the aspirants would present to the people. It is about programmes and not about personality. I am not rich in terms of liquid cash but I am rich in ideas. I am a civil servant and my source of income can be verified. It is the people that would assess us and ask questions about how some people came about their sudden wealth,” he said.

On the chances of his party, APC, to dislodge the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state, Nwike said: “People are disenchanted with false claims of achievements; they want concrete achievements and not noise without action.”

Against this backdrop, the APC aspirant said, “it is our programmes against theirs,” adding, “This is the time to separate the substance from the chaff because the people will, on their own make the assessment and then judge.”

APC, according to him, has come to deal with the rot which is a carryover from the military era, admitting that, “President Buhari is doing his best with what he met on ground and his vice, Osinbajo is also toeing his path.”

The governorship hopeful then enthused that his programmes that are based on his slogan ‘New face, New voice, New ideas’ will do away with the old ideas that had failed to move the state forward and replace them with new ideas that will ensure growth, progress and massive development of the state.

“I admit that paucity of fund can hinder performance, but the government under my leadership will engage in Private Public Partnership (PPP) to make funds available. We will involve the communities in our day today activities. Their full involvement and participation in government would rekindle their trust in my leadership and thus have sense of belonging. This will surely enhance commitment, dedication and patriotism on the side of the people,” he submitted.

The post Anambra guber: I have what it takes to make a difference, says Nwike, APC aspirant appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

