Anambra guber poll: Police dismiss IPOB threat

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The police in Anambra  on Saturday  said no person or group could stop  the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra. The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Garba Umar, said this in Awka  while reacting to the call by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) on  residents of the state to boycott the Nov.  18 governorship election.

