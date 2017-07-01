Anambra guber poll: Police dismiss IPOB threat

The police in Anambra on Saturday said no person or group could stop the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra. The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Garba Umar, said this in Awka while reacting to the call by the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) on residents of the state to boycott the Nov. 18 governorship election.

