Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anambra poll: Igbo group in South Africa backs Ohaneze

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Chief  Jonas Udeji, the founder of Ohaneze Ndigbo, a socio-cultural group in South Africa, says the stance of  its  national body not to boycott the Anambra governorship election is  in order. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nnamdi Kanu, the self proclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),  had called for the boycott of  the Nov. 18 election in Anambra.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.