Anambra poll: Social media, radio campaigns take centre stage
Vanguard
Anambra poll: Social media, radio campaigns take centre stage
WHILE voters in Anambra State are complaining that some of the aspirants for governorship office in the November election are avoiding the state like a plague, many are using social media and radio to take their campaigns to the electorate.
