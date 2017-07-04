Anambra poll: Social media, radio campaigns take centre stage

By Vincent Ujumadu

WHILE voters in Anambra State are complaining that some of the aspirants for governorship office in the November election are avoiding the state like a plague, many are using social media and radio to take their campaigns to the electorate.

There are, however, a few who are permanently resident in the state and have been very visible in social functions of late. They include Mr. Oseloka Obaze, Dr. Alex Obiogbolu, Dr. Chike Obidigbo and Mr. Godwin Ezeemo. Those who visit the state almost every weekend include Chief Odedo, Chief Barth Nwibe. Dr. Tony Nwoye who used to visit weekends has since the House went on holidays relocated to the state.

Most of aspirants have created media platforms which their cronies are using for the campaigns, while waiting for the primaries. Similarly, supporters of the various aspirants have been speaking on the many radio stations in the state where they reel out the programmes of their principals.

The funny thing is that those creating the platforms sometimes include key campaigners of their opponents without knowing and what results are: name-calling and abuses of the aspirants. Platforms that are very popular include those of Senator Andy Uba, Dr. Tony Nwoye, Dr. Obinna Uzor, Mr. Oseloka Obaze, and Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, as well as those created by the media team of the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

With the official campaigns expected to take off in August after the primaries of the political parties, owners of the many private radio stations are already smiling to the banks. There are at least seven private radio stations in the state and all of them appear to be doing well, courtesy of the politicians.

