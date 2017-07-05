Anambra State University (COOU) 2017/2018 JUPEB Admission Form Out.

The Anambra State University (Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University) is inviting application from suitably qualified candidates for admission into the institutions JOINT UNIVERSITY PRELIMINARY EXAMINATIONS BOARD (JUPEB) programme for 2017/2018 session. The programme leads to the award of JUPEB Certificate which enables candidates gain Direct Entry Admission into Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra State and other JUPEB affiliated …

The post Anambra State University (COOU) 2017/2018 JUPEB Admission Form Out. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

