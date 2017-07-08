ANC has emerged from conference with renewed vigour‚ says Ramaphosa – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
ANC has emerged from conference with renewed vigour‚ says Ramaphosa
Times LIVE
ANC President Jacob Zuma and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, share a light moment before the start of the ANC Policy conference which took place at Nasrec. File photo. Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times. The ANC has emerged from its recent national policy …
EC polishes up the throne of its kings and queens
Ramaphosa meets EC chiefs:The traditional leaders silent on supporting him
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!