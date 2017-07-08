Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

ANC has emerged from conference with renewed vigour‚ says Ramaphosa – Times LIVE

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Times LIVE

ANC has emerged from conference with renewed vigour‚ says Ramaphosa
Times LIVE
ANC President Jacob Zuma and his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, share a light moment before the start of the ANC Policy conference which took place at Nasrec. File photo. Image: Masi Losi/Sunday Times. The ANC has emerged from its recent national policy …
EC polishes up the throne of its kings and queensRNews
Ramaphosa meets EC chiefs:The traditional leaders silent on supporting himDaily dispatch

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.