ANC Seeks Policy Middle Ground in South Africa, Top Leader Says – Bloomberg
|
Bloomberg
|
ANC Seeks Policy Middle Ground in South Africa, Top Leader Says
Bloomberg
South Africa's ruling African National Congress will come up with a comprehensive policy package to simultaneously boost growth, address racial inequality and tackle a 28 percent unemployment rate, a top party official said. The ANC is looking at “how …
9 ANC commissions rule against adopting 'white monopoly capital' phrase
'Hunger for land must be satisfied'
Not much radical in ANC economic transformation policies
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!