ANC: State-owned land should be earmarked for student accommodation – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
ANC: State-owned land should be earmarked for student accommodation
Eyewitness News
Lindiwe Sisulu proposed all urban state and public land be prioritised for the Department of Human Settlements. Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu addresses members of the media at the ANC national policy conference on 5 July 2017. Picture: …
ANC wants age limit for child social grant recipients increased to 21
ANC looking to extend the qualifying age for child grants from 18 to 21: report
ANC concerned about SA's social fabric
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!