ANC veteran launches new book, “walking with giants” – South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
South African Broadcasting Corporation
|
ANC veteran launches new book, "walking with giants"
South African Broadcasting Corporation
Sindiso Mfenyana, the country's first black secretary of parliament and a member of the ANC's integrity committee, launched his book at Nesrec on Tuesday.(SABC). African National Congress (ANC) veteran, Sindiso Mfenyana, has launched his new book, …
WATCH: ANC Integrity Commission wants Zuma to step aside – Mfenyana
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!