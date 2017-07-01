Ancellotti Reveals Admiration For Sanchez

Bayern Munich manager, Carlo Ancellotti has stated he admires Alexis Sanchez and is open to signing him.

Uli Hoeness, Bayern Munich president already stated the club will not pay huge money for an old player.

However, ahead of Chile’s final against Germany in the confederations cup, Ancellotti is open to signing him.

“If an opportunity comes up, the club will be ready,” Ancelotti said at a media conference to mark the first day of Bayern’s pre-season preparations on Saturday.

“There are lots of rumours. Alexis is a great player but not the only one in the world. I like Alexis.”

“There are possibilities in the transfer market, which can be in many directions,” Ancelotti said. “I believe that the market is currently somewhat crazy – and Bayern is not a crazy club.

“I know the culture of this club and will not ask for any players for whom the club has to spend crazy sums, but if there are occasions, why not?”

The post Ancellotti Reveals Admiration For Sanchez appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

