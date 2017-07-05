#ANCNPC: War over economy – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
#ANCNPC: War over economy
Independent Online
Johannesburg – The ANC national policy conference became the battleground where deep divisions between supporters of President Jacob Zuma and his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa were laid bare in the run-up to the party's elective conference in December.
South Africa president backs his former wife in ANC race
Could It Be That The ANC Has Become A Relic Of The Past?
More drama at ANC policy conference over land
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!