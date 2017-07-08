Anglican Primate blames elite for current suffering in the country – P.M. News
Anglican Primate blames elite for current suffering in the country
The Primate of Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh on Saturday said, “the suffering of the masses was caused by some few privileged Nigerians; who plundered the commonwealth without thinking about the poor. He, therefore, urged …
Nigerian leaders are financially reckless – Anglican Primate, Okoh
