Angola: Sonangol’s Net Profit Reaches 13 Billion Kwanzas – AllAfrica.com
|
Independent
|
Angola: Sonangol's Net Profit Reaches 13 Billion Kwanzas
AllAfrica.com
Luanda — The net profit of the public National Fuel Society (Sonangol), in the year 2016, reached 13 billion kwanzas, revealed last Monday, in Luanda, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Isabel dos Santos. According to the Sonangol C.E.O, who was …
Angola's Sonangol posts profit of US$68 million in 2016
Angola leader back in Spain for 'visit' as health rumours swirl
Angolan leader back in Spain a month after medical trip
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!