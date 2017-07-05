Pages Navigation Menu

Angry mob burns suspected kidnapper to death

A suspected female kidnapper was burnt to death in Ikorodu earlier Tuesday. According to reports, a man selling meat and an Aboki selling fruits at Allinson Junction, close to United High School, Ikorodu raised alarm after the 40-year-old woman who was acting like a mad person suddenly went to a corner to receive a phone call.  …

