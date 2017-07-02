Angry Residents Mete Out Jungle Justice On 3 Suspected Members Of Badoo In Ikorodu

Some angry residents of Odogunyan, Ikorodu, Lagos in the early hours of Sunday meted out jungle justice on three suspected members of a notorious ritual cult group, Badoo.

The Punch gathered that the suspects were accosted at about 2am in an SUV and flagged down by the residents who were doing stop and search around Odogunyan junction.

It is also understood that upon the search, a big stone, diesel and a cutlass were found in the vehicle.

When questioned, the suspects reportedly could not offer any explanation on what they used the objects for and where they were heading to.

As a result of this, the suspects were subsequently beaten up and burnt to death together with the vehicle.

While confirming the development, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole cautioned residents of the region to desist from jungle justice.

The PPRO further said that over 100 Badoo suspects had been arrested across Ikorodu, adding that investigations were ongoing to screen out innocent persons among them.

Jungle justice or mob justice is a form of public extrajudicial killings in Sub-Saharan Africa, most notably Nigeria and Cameroon, where an alleged criminal is humiliated, beaten or summarily executed by a crowd or vigilantes.

The post Angry Residents Mete Out Jungle Justice On 3 Suspected Members Of Badoo In Ikorodu appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

