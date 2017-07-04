Angry UNIOSUN Students Burns Down House Of A Traditionalist Where Missing Colleague’s Dead Body Was Found

Angry students of the Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo have razed down a building at the Oke Baale area, after a decomposing corpse was purportedly found in a bush beside the house.

The students claimed that they identified the corpse as the 400 level student of the university who went missing over a week ago, Oluwafemi Shonibare, and was found beside the house of a 19-year-old man believed to be a traditionalist.

Students living near Jafaria Street told Channels Television correspondent who visited the scene that the young man, who was arrested in connection with the student’s disappearance, showed policemen where the corpse was dumped.

Emotions flowed freely when some of the students close to the deceased burst into tears as they perceived horrible stench oozing out of the bush.

The Deputy Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students in South West, Saheed Afolabi, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Police Command paraded three suspects believed to be in connection with the case.

The suspects, Sakariya Abdulrafiu, 19; Ayuba Ibrahim, 34; and Yusuf Aliu, 18, were said to have confessed to abducting the student for ritual purposes.

Speaking to reporters, Abdulrafiu claimed to be an apprentice learning charms and voodoo but confessed that he connived with the other suspects to kidnap the deceased.

