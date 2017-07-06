Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Angry Venezuelans Storm Parliament, Beat Up Lawmakers In Violent Outburst

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in World | 0 comments

About 100 government supporters burst into Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly, where they beat up several lawmakers. Witnesses said the confrontation came after an assembly session to mark the country’s Independence Day. Military police guarding the site stood by as intruders brandishing sticks and pipes broke through the gate, AFP news agency said. The government has…

The post Angry Venezuelans Storm Parliament, Beat Up Lawmakers In Violent Outburst appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.