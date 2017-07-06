Angry Venezuelans Storm Parliament, Beat Up Lawmakers In Violent Outburst

About 100 government supporters burst into Venezuela’s opposition-controlled National Assembly, where they beat up several lawmakers. Witnesses said the confrontation came after an assembly session to mark the country’s Independence Day. Military police guarding the site stood by as intruders brandishing sticks and pipes broke through the gate, AFP news agency said. The government has…

The post Angry Venezuelans Storm Parliament, Beat Up Lawmakers In Violent Outburst appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

