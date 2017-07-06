Pages Navigation Menu

Anita Fabiola poses naked in new photos

Posted on Jul 6, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

City socialite and media personality, Anita Fabiola is never afraid to show some skin.

The former NTV presenter recently excited her online followers with naked photos of herself. In the photos shared on Instagram, the light-skinned beauty is seen wearing a patterned bikini as she parades her juicy thighs.

The photos have drawn mixed reactions from her followers with most praising her beauty while others bashed her for moral looseness.

Check them out below.

Anita Fabiola nude

