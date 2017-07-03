Anita Joseph Acts As Digital Native Doctor In New Movie, Fans React
Nollywood Hottie, Anita Joseph stars in a new movie as a “Digital” Native Doctor. The beautiful actress shared a picture from the movie scene where she was operating a phone whilst in her native attire. The picture drew excitement from her fans, who were in a haste to see her in the role. Source: Instagram
