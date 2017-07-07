Annie Idibia Claps Back At IG Troll Who Called Her A Wor Wor Girl

Annie Idibia posted this photo on her IG page and one user who apparently thinks she isn’t fine called her a ‘Wor Wor girl’. The mother of two who wasn’t having it replied the troll saying ‘Like ya mama’. Source: Instagram

