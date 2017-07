Another Female Kidnapper Caught In Ikorodu, Beaten And Burnt To Death

A woman has been lynched to death after she was allegedly caught trying to kidnap some school kids along Etunrenren road in Ojubode, Ikorodu this afternoon.

She was nabbed by an angry mob who delivered jungle justice immediately…

