Another High Court restrains El-Rufai from sacking district, village heads in Kaduna

A High Court sitting ‎in Zaria, Kaduna State on Tuesday, granted an order of interim injunction, restraining governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai of Kaduna State from taking any step whatsoever to fill the offices of District and Village heads within their domains pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice. Others restrained from taking such […]

