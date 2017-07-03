Pages Navigation Menu

Another suspected member of notorious cult group, Badoo lynched and burnt to death in Ikorodu (Graphic Photos)

Another suspected member of the dreaded cult group, Badoo, was lynched and burnt to death by a mob at Idera community in Odogunyan in Ikorodu, Lagos state yesterday July 2nd. Online reports has it that, the yet-to-be-identified-man when caught and interrogated, lied that he was a teacher at a private school in the area – […]

