Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anthony Joshua explains his fitness routine when he’s not in a training camp – SkySports

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Anthony Joshua explains his fitness routine when he's not in a training camp
SkySports
How does Anthony Joshua keep fit when he's not training for a fight? We asked the world heavyweight champion for some tips… What was your post-fight meal after beating Wladimir Klitschko? Steak and chips. Anthony Joshua. How long does your body …
Anthony Joshua told his Wladimir Klitschko rematch could take place in Nigeria as he gets himself back into top shapeThe Sun
Eddie Hearn: Anthony Joshua's rematch with Wladimir Klitschko may take place in Las VegasDaily Star
Wladimir Klitschko will only agree to Anthony Joshua rematch on one conditionMirror.co.uk
Daily Mail –Radio New Zealand –BoxingScene.com
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.