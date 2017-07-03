Anti-grazing Law Not Targeted At Fulani Herdsmen – Ortom

BY SOLOMON AYADO, Abuja

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has dismissed insinuations that the anti-grazing Bill which was recently signed into law is targeted at Fulani herdsmen.

The governor ,however,warned that any herdsman who violates the anti-grazing law that prohibits open cattle grazing in the agrarian state will face the full wrath of the law.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja, weekend, Ortom warned that the law will be hard on those who will deliberately violate it by rustling or moving about with cattle to destroy farms.

“The anti-grazing law was unanimously endorsed by the Benue people, the target is not Fulani men but the target is those who will violate the law by destroying people’s farms. Like I keep saying, the land is no longer there as it used to be in the fifties because of population and other human activities.

“We have no land for open grazing and every land in Benue has been cultivated for agricultural purpose. Our duty as government is to enact laws that will enhance the peaceful living of people and so this law seeks to protect even the herdsmen who will abide with the law.

“People must embrace ranching because it is a modern way of rearing cattle, globally and even on African soil and I don’t think why Nigerians would want to be living in the forties when we are in 2017. I have given a transition period between now and November to allow people ranch their cattle. It is expected that those who want to stay in Benue to rear cattle must ranch, and if you cannot ranch, the law will catch up with you,” he added.

“We are not at war with anyone, we are following due process and by November the law will be fully implemented. During this transition period, we are going to do advocacy and like I said the law is not to go against any individual or tribe but for us to live peacefully,” Ortom stated.

The post Anti-grazing Law Not Targeted At Fulani Herdsmen – Ortom appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

