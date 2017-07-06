Antoine Griezmann Won’t Rule Out Leaving Atletico Madrid Next Summer

Antoine Griezmann admits he is unsure of his long-term future, but says he felt like he had to stay at Atletico Madrid this summer because of their transfer ban.

Antoine Griezmann was widely linked with a move to Manchester United before signing a new deal with Atletico until 2021.

He said at the time that it would have been a “dirty move” to leave after Atletico’s transfer ban was upheld, meaning they cannot sign new players until January.

And he has told FourFourTwo: “I have stayed mainly because of the transfer ban. Atletico needed me now more than ever and I felt I had to stay. It would be dirty to leave. I wouldn’t have been myself, or the person that I feel I am today, if I had left this club in that way.

“I spoke to Diego Simeone about the situation, our options and how he wanted me to stay to work out what we could do. Then we finalised everything with [chief executive] Miguel Angel Gil. I have too much respect for this club and the people in it to leave now because, just like Real Sociedad, they’ve given me everything.”

Griezmann, who finished third in the 2016 Ballon d’Or vote, said he was happy with his career so far but had a personal ambition to go further.

“I still have a burning desire to win trophies,” he said. “But I have achieved everything I’ve wanted in becoming a footballer. I want to be the best player in the world.

