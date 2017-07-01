Apapa Wharf road reconstruction to begin on July 7 – Information Nigeria
Apapa Wharf road reconstruction to begin on July 7
Information Nigeria
The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing headquarters in Lagos has reached an agreement with Stakeholders to take necessary measures in Apapa to ensure commencement of reconstruction of Wharf Road leading to the nation's major port on …
Rehabilitation of Apapa roads
