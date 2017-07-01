Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Apapa Wharf road reconstruction to begin on July 7

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing headquarters in Lagos has reached an agreement with  Stakeholders to take necessary measures in Apapa to ensure commencement of reconstruction of Wharf Road leading to the nation’s major port on July 7. The stakeholders agreed on several issues at a meeting held at the office complex of the …

The post Apapa Wharf road reconstruction to begin on July 7 appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.