Apart from Mugabe all elderly folks are mentally weak, claims Zanu PF MP Maziwisa – New Zimbabwe.com

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


New Zimbabwe.com

Apart from Mugabe all elderly folks are mentally weak, claims Zanu PF MP Maziwisa
New Zimbabwe.com
ALL elderly people have a reduced mental and thinking capacity except President Robert Mugabe, Zanu PF MP, Psychology Maziwisa, has claimed. Maziwisa said this while addressing a Zimbabwe Election Support Network public meeting on Biometric …
US warns of violence over successionNehanda Radio
All old people must be assisted to vote: Zanu PFNewsDay
Zanu-PF bigwigs renew fights over companiesBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)

all 9 news articles »

