Apart from Mugabe all elderly folks are mentally weak, claims Zanu PF MP Maziwisa – New Zimbabwe.com
|
New Zimbabwe.com
|
Apart from Mugabe all elderly folks are mentally weak, claims Zanu PF MP Maziwisa
New Zimbabwe.com
ALL elderly people have a reduced mental and thinking capacity except President Robert Mugabe, Zanu PF MP, Psychology Maziwisa, has claimed. Maziwisa said this while addressing a Zimbabwe Election Support Network public meeting on Biometric …
US warns of violence over succession
All old people must be assisted to vote: Zanu PF
Zanu-PF bigwigs renew fights over companies
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!