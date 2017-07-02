Pages Navigation Menu

APC bows to calls for restructuring, to inaugurate technical committee

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has resolved to address the issue of restructuring, a demand by several prominent individuals and groups. The matter was tabled at a meeting of the party leadership and governors held Thursday night at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja. A source privy to the meeting told Thisday, at […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

