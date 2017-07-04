APC Chieftain cautions party loyalists against unguarded utterances

Alhaji Maigoro Hukuma, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina state, has cautioned party loyalists to refrain from unguarded utterances and be steadfast in promoting the ideals of the party.

Hukuma made the call on Tuesday in Malumfashi in an interview with the Newsmen.

He said that the APC-led administration at the national level had made achievements in enhancing national security, fighting corruption and employment generation.

He said that agricultural support schemes, infrastructural developments, health and educational policies embarked by administration were geared at facilitating national growth.

He added that rehabilitation of roads and railways being carried out by the government would enhance economic activities in the country.

Hukuma urged the people to consider the slow phase of execution of some of these projects as government commitment to ensure transparent and quality services.

Commenting on the APC-led administration in Katsina State, Hukuma said the quantity of fertilizer provided to farmers, tractors and others farm inputs supplied to farmers would help to boost agriculture.

He said that the numbers of primary schools being rehabilitated by the government, coupled with the rehabilitation of three general hospitals in the state was an indication of the commitment of the government to improve the wellbeing of the people.

He appealed to Gov. Aminu Masari to reconstruct the 54 kilometres Mamumfashi-Dankaniba road abandoned by previous administration.

He said that the road linked more than 20 communities in Katsina and Kano states.

