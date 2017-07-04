Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

APC Chieftain cautions party loyalists against unguarded utterances

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Alhaji Maigoro Hukuma, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina state, has cautioned party loyalists to refrain from unguarded utterances and be steadfast in promoting the ideals of the party. Hukuma made the call on Tuesday in Malumfashi in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot. He said that the APC-led administration at the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.