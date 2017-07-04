APC Chieftain cautions party loyalists against unguarded utterances

Alhaji Maigoro Hukuma, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina state, has cautioned party loyalists to refrain from unguarded utterances and be steadfast in promoting the ideals of the party. Hukuma made the call on Tuesday in Malumfashi in an interview with the Nigerian Pilot. He said that the APC-led administration at the […]

