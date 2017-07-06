APC chieftains attack Governor Bello of anti-party activities, pass vote of confidence on Melaye – NAIJ.COM
APC chieftains attack Governor Bello of anti-party activities, pass vote of confidence on Melaye
NAIJ.COM
The chieftains of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in kogi state have attacked Governor Yaya Bello of Kogi state over the political crises in the state. The party however passed a vote of confidence on Senator Dino Melaye who represents Kogi West in …
Disregard those calling for restructuring, Kogi governor urges Nigerians
Melaye: Lawyers Fault Senate, Say Power To Recall Lies With INEC
“Those calling for restructuring are the real enemies of the country” – Yahaya Bello
