APC did not Promise Restructuring – National Chairman

The National Chairman of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun has said that the party made no promises to restructure the country during its presidential campaign. He has said that the word was purposely avoided, and the words used instead were devolution and true federalism, and even those are not of priority right now. […]

The post APC did not Promise Restructuring – National Chairman appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

