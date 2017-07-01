Pages Navigation Menu

APC did not Promise Restructuring – National Chairman

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Chairman of the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) John Odigie-Oyegun has said that the party made no promises to restructure the country during its presidential campaign. He has said that the word was purposely avoided, and the words used instead were devolution and true federalism, and even those are not of priority right now. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

