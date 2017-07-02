APC Ijumu decries plot to demolish Melaye’s office

All Progressive Congress (APC), in Ijumu Local Government of Kogi State, has raised the alarm over alleged illegal and desperate moves by Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello to pull down Senator Dino Melaye’s constituency office located in Kabba, headquarters of Kogi West senatorial district.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Ijumu chapter, Gbenga Bright, in a statement, yesterday in Lokoja, said the governor issued a directive to the General Manager of Kogi State Town Planning and Kabba-Bunu local government Administrator, Mr. Moses Tolorunleke, to post a ‘stop-work’ order on the constituency office as a first step towards demolishing the building.

Bright contended that coming at a time when work on the office has reached advanced stage for its eventual commissioning, intention of government is to frustrate the final phase of construction work at the project site.

He noted that the Kogi West senatorial constituency office was billed for official commissioning on June 30, 2017, stressing that the stop work order came at the point workers were putting finishing touches and upgrading of furniture.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

