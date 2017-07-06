APC planning to disrupt prevailing peace in Ondo – Organised labour unions

Organized Labour unions in Ondo State have accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of attempting to disrupt the prevailing peace being enjoyed in the state. The union also accused the party of planning to disrupt the existing robust relationship between governor. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and workers in the state. The Labour Unions are reacting […]

APC planning to disrupt prevailing peace in Ondo – Organised labour unions

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

