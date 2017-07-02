APC pressurising INEC to shift Osun West Senatorial Bye Election, CNPP alleges

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties, CNPP, Osun state chapter on Sunday warned Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), against shifting the July 8, Senatorial District Bye Election.

The group also accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of conniving with INEC to rig the election in rural areas in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Ede on Sunday, the state secretary of CNPP, Prince Gbade Adelakun, who also doubles as state chairman of Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, said APC is mounting pressure on INEC to force shift in the date of the poll because the party feared it may be defeated.

Speaking further, Adelakun also accused APC and INEC of registering primary and secondary school pupils with the intent to use them to rig the forthcoming election.

According to him, 9 political parties that made up CNPP have also adopted the PDP candidate in the poll, Dr Ademola Adeleke.

“We have it on good authority that primary and secondary school pupils are being registered across West Senatorial District. The APC has concluded plan to rig the election in rural areas of the state using a group of thugs called ‘State Boys’.

“We have been invited for a meeting tomorrow by 10am. We have it on good authority that the postponement may be announce there. We will resist this move. We are ready for this election and come July 8, we will all file out in the West Senatorial District to vote for our favourite candidate,” Adelakun concluded.

Efforts to get INEC’s reaction to the CNPP’s allegations proved futile as calls and text messages sent to INEC administrative secretary in Osun, Mr Emmanuel Ademusere, were not answered.

Bola Bamigbola, Osogbo

The post APC pressurising INEC to shift Osun West Senatorial Bye Election, CNPP alleges appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

