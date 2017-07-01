APC Scores El-rufai’s Mid-Term High

*Urges Members To For More Projects

By MSUE AZA,Kaduna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Kaduna State chapter has scored Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s mid-term performance high,calling on all party members to join hands to move the state forward in terms of development.

Briefing journalists in Kaduna, State Acting Publicity Secretary, Hon. Salisu Tanko Wusono, said Governor El-Rufai had performed contrary to claims by the Kaduna Restoration Group of non performance.

Wusono argued that, despite economic recession which many states found difficult to cope, El-Rufai has done well and did not deviated from his campaign promises.

According to Wusono,the governor has built and rehabilitated schools across state which are visible for all to see just in the two years of administration.

Not only that, Wusono said the governor in the last two years has embarked on massive construction of roads including the expansion of Ali Akilu road.

His words: ” We are calling on all our party members to put aside whatever differences aside and join hands with Governor Nasir El-Rufai to develop the state for the good people of Kaduna State. APC is one and we will remain as one big family. We will continue to give our members listening ears. Let me take you back, before our party elected into office, APC Kaduna State chapter and our party governorship candidate then and now Governor Nasir El-Rufai promised to invest in education,healthcare and social welfare. We also promised to foster security of lives and properties”

“Thirdly,responsive public service with zero tolerance for corruption. Rebuilding and expansion of decaying infrastructure. Another promise was promotion of agriculture and food security and reform of land administration. You can assess the administration by your self as media people and I believe as journalists you have toured the state and see things for yourself. Based on our campaign promises,Governor Nasir El-Rufai has performed high in the history of Kaduna State. This is just two years of the administration.

“If you see what is going on the governor is fulfilling the campaign promises.” Wusono maintained.”

