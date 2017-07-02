APC splits as NWC member insists on restructuring – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
APC splits as NWC member insists on restructuring
Vanguard
ABUJA – There appears a split in the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC over the party's stance on the vexed issue of restructuring as its South-south zonal National Vice Chairman, Hilliard Eta, said the APC …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!