Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Appeal Committee annuls AFN elections, 3 others – Vanguard

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Appeal Committee annuls AFN elections, 3 others
Vanguard
The Abdulrazak Salau led Appeals Committee set up by the Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday announced the nullification of some elections into the boards of sports federations held on June 13. The Committee among others nullified the elections of

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.