Appeal Committee annuls AFN elections, 3 others

Ebewele bounces back

By JUDE OPARA, Abuja

The Abdulrazak Salau led Appeals Committee set up by the Ministry of Youth and Sports yesterday announced the nullification of some elections into the boards of sports federations held on June 13.

The Committee among others nullified the elections of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Gymnastics, Weightlifting and Teamwork federations.

According to Salau who is also the Acting Permanent Secretary of the ministry, the rerun elections will now take place on July 7th in Abuja. Also the election into the board of the Rugby Federation which could not hold in June will equally take place day.

He further revealed that total of 21 partitions were received from 11 National Sports Federations including; Athletics, Cricket, Gymnastics, Handball, Judo, Kick boxing, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Traditional Sports, Volleyball and Weightlifting.

For Athletics, the appeal committee received petitions from six candidates namely; Femi Emmanuel, Henry Amike, Brown Ebewele, Charles Musa-Yayack, Rosa Collins and Charity Opara- Asonze.

However, it was the petitions of Rosa Collins, Brown Ebewele as well as Charity Opara-Asonze that were sustained. By that

decision, Ebewele and Collins have been returned to the board following their successes in the zonal elections that preceded

the contentious June 13 exercise.

In Basketball, the Committee said it received no petition from anybody meaning that the election that took place in Abuja subsists.

Apart from the annulled board elections, Salau disclosed that there will also be elections into the board of Rugby federation the same day.

The post Appeal Committee annuls AFN elections, 3 others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

